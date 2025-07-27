Deputy Shot, Killed by Barricaded Suspect in Kansas City

Deputy Elijah Ming, 34, was shot and killed Saturday around 3:45 p.m. by a barricaded suspect in Kansas City, Kansas.

FOX4KC noted that “Ming was initially called to the area for a civil standby at about 3:30 p.m. after a woman requested that a law enforcement officer accompany her as she moved out of her home.”

The woman said the suspect, 38-year-old Shawn Harris, had threatened her friends with a gun as they tried to help her out, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation reported.

The suspect opened fire on first responders from inside the residence, striking Ming, the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

FOX News reported that Ming was taken to the hospital after being shot and it was there that he succumbed to his wounds.

Ming was a Wyandotte County deputy and “had worked for the agency for nearly nine years.” Harris surrendered to other law enforcement officers around 6 p.m.

