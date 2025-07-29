Alleged Manhattan Gunman Legally Purchased a Revolver in June

NYPD police commissioner Jessica Tisch indicates that the 27-year-old Las Vegas man who allegedly opened fire in a Manhattan office building Monday legally purchased a revolver in June.

The New York Times noted the alleged shooter “legally purchased a revolver on June 12 using his [Nevada] concealed-carry permit.”

The revolver was found in the alleged shooter’s car as officers searched it following the shooting. Time magazine reported, “…Officers found a rifle case with rounds, a loaded revolver, ammunition, a backpack, and medication prescribed to Tamura [the alleged attacker]” inside the car.

Police are still piecing together how the 27-year-old alleged shooter came to possess the rifle used in the Manhattan attack. CNN observed commissioner Tisch explaining the rifle used in the Manhattan attack was “assembled using a lower receiver purchased by an associate of [the alleged shooter].”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.