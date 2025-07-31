CLAIM: The day after the Manhattan attack, New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) claimed, “Automatic weapons are as easy to get as a cell phone.”

VERDICT: False.

A cell phone can be acquired within an hour and sometimes even sooner, depending on the length of the lines in the cell phone store. The cell phone purchaser does not have to be fingerprinted, photographed, or have his or her background checked by the FBI.

On the other hand, in order to acquire an automatic weapon the would-be buyer must be fingerprinted and photographed and pass a background check.

Moreover, the would-be purchaser of the automatic weapon must pay a federal tax of $200 and register the firearm with the ATF. The process for doing all these things can take months.

Mayor Adams’ claim is false. And, as a side note, it is important to note that the Manhattan attacker did not use an automatic weapon. Rather, he used a traditional, designed-for-civilian semiautomatic rifle.

