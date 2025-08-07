Two Pennsylvania Troopers Ambushed, Alleged Shooter Dead

Two Pennsylvania State Troopers were ambushed and shot in a domestic incident Thursday morning and the alleged shooter is dead.

6 ABC reported that Troopers were responding to a domestic situation “involving possible gunfire” just after 11:00 a.m. Two Troopers arrived on scene, only to have a man open fire on them, striking one in the chest and back and a second Trooper in the arm.

The Hill pointed out that a third Trooper on scene was able to save the first two.

The woman who had called police about the situation had been shot too, and was pronounced dead at the scene. WINK noted that the alleged shooter was the woman’s neighbor.

CNN quoted police indicating, “The suspect was armed with a rifle, refused to comply with commands, and was ultimately shot and killed during the incident.”

Both wounded Troopers are in stable condition.

