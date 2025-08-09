Gun Control Fail: Three People Shot in Gun-Free Times Square

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks New York number four in the country for gun law stringency, but three people were shot Saturday in gun-free Times Square just before 1:30 a.m.

The Daily Mail reported that the shooting occurred on 44th Street and 7th Avenue. One of the wounded was an 18-year-old woman, and the two other wounded individuals were men, ages 19 and 65.

None of the gunshot wounds were life-threatening.

ABC News noted that a 17-year-old was arrested in connection with shooting, which allegedly occurred following an argument between the 17-year-old and the 19-year-old.

Police do not know whether the 17-year-old and the 19-year-old knew each other.

New York has an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, heightened background check requirements, a red flag law, a ban on bump stocks, and a ban on guns in Times Square that even prohibits licensed concealed carriers from being armed for self-defense.

On July 28, 2025, a lone gunman opened fire in a Manhattan office building and killed four people, including a New York Police Department officer.

