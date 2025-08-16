Gun Violence Archive: Gun Violence Down Trump’s First Year vs. Biden’s Last Year

In a post to X on Thursday, the Gun Violence Archive (GVA) revealed gun violence is down under Trump’s first year compared to Biden’s last year as President.

GVA is a go-to for gun control advocates attempting to highlight gun violence issues in America, particularly for activists whose focus is highlighting mass shootings. (GVA is a popular resource for such people because GVA created a whole new definition for mass shootings; one that lowers the bar for what constitutes a mass shooting, thereby allowing incidents with no fatalities or fewer than four fatalities to be counted as a mass shooting. This approach allows drive-by shootings, double homicides, murder-suicides, triple homicides, gang violence, and even firearm-related instances in which there are zero fatalities, to be counted as mass shootings.)

But even with the lower bar for what constitutes a mass shooting, GVA’s August 14 post to X showed that such incidents are down during 2025 vs. 2024:

Notice, too, that GVA noted there have been fewer gun deaths during 2025 vs. 2024, and there have been fewer gun injuries as well.

Again, 2025 is the first year of Trump’s term as our 47th President and 2024 was the last year of Biden’s only term. Moreover, Trump is pro-2A while Biden was anti-2A.

Trump seeks less gun control while Biden sought more gun control, and gun violence is down under Trump vs. where it was under Biden.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.