FBI director Kash Patel used a post on X to make clear the Minneapolis Catholic school shooting will be investigated as a “hate crime targeting Catholics.”

Breitbart News reported that the alleged shooter changed his name from “Robert” to “Robin” at 17 years of age. FOX News correspondent Brook Taylor reported that his mother signed off on the suspected shooter’s name change from “Robert” to “Robin.”

Police indicated the alleged shooter used a pistol, a rifle, and a shotgun to carry out his attack on the church Wednesday morning. From outside the church, he shot through windows, striking children as they sat in pews during Mass. Two children were killed and 17 other individuals were wounded.

Patel posted to X:

KHOU 11 posted video of Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara describing the attack on the Mass as “evil,” noting that “[the] worship service was marking the first week of school, for children that are attending the Annunciation Catholic School.”

He described the shooting as a “deliberate act of violence against innocent children and other people worshipping.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.