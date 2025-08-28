FOX News’ Trey Gowdy reacted Wednesday to the Minneapolis Catholic School shooting by suggesting it is time to choose between “freedom” and “protecting children.”

Gowdy said, “What people are crying for now is how can we prevent this? How can we stop it?”

He continued, “And the only way to stop it is to identify the shooter ahead of time or keep the weapons out of their hands.”

Gowdy did not mention that Minnesota has a red flag law, which is the type of law Democrats at all levels of government have pushed as a way of keeping guns out of the hands of people who are a danger to themselves or others.

That law did not prevent Wednesday’s the Catholic school shooting.

Gowdy also focused on “young white males,” whom he claimed – without offering evidence – are “almost always” the individuals carrying out such shootings.

He asked, somewhat rhetorically, “Did anyone this morning think, ‘I wonder if that was a female’?”

Gowdy did not mention that the alleged Catholic school shooter identified as a female. The shooter changed his name from “Robert” to “Robin” at age 17.

FOX News correspondent Brook Taylor reported that the shooter’s mother signed off on the name change, as a parental signature was necessary due to his being a minor at the time.

