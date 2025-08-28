Trans Alleged Catholic School Shooter Leaves Video Message: ‘F*ck Those Kids’

The alleged Catholic school shooter who killed two children, wounded 14 others, and three adults, left behind a rambling video message in he said, “F*ck those kids.”

Breitbart News noted that the shooting occurred around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. The alleged shooter used three different guns from outside the building, firing through windows as children sat in pews inside taking part in Mass.

The alleged shooter, a trans who changed his name from “Robert” to “Robin” at age 17, killed two children, ages eight and ten.

He left behind a vile video message in which he said, “F*ck those kids.”

In a portion of the video where the alleged shooter was seemingly talking as if his would-be victims could hear him, he said, “I didn’t ask for life, you didn’t ask for death.”

In another part of the video he asked, “Where’s your f*cking God now?”

Elsewhere the alleged shooter stressed, “Love, and peace, and accepting differences.”

He apologized to his family for what he was about to do, but made clear he would not apologize to anyone else.

Hand-written portions of the trans shooter’s sickening manifesto were visible in the video message and on those pages made clear he had been plotting this attack and “wanting it for so long.”

