Two children were killed when a gunman opened fire through church windows during a Mass attended by schoolchildren at a Minneapolis Catholic Church Wednesday morning, Police Chief Brian O’Hara confirmed at a press conference.

Breitbart News reported on the shooting as details began to emerge, noting that an unknown number of people had been shot.

The shooting occurred just before 8:30 a.m.

During the press conference, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) was emotional and said, “This kind of act of evil should never happen.”

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said a shooting was reported at Mass at Annunciation Catholic Church. They learned that a gunman “began firing through the church windows towards the children sitting in the pews at the Mass.”

The shooter had a rifle, a shotgun, and a pistol. Two children–ages eight and ten–“were killed where they sat in the pews,” according to O’Hara. Seventeen other individuals were injured.

The alleged gunman then killed himself.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.