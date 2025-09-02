Florida State University Linebacker in Critical Condition After Being Shot

Florida State University linebacker Ethan Pritchard is in critical but stable condition after being shot Sunday night in Havana, Florida.

He was shot just prior to 10 p.m.

The Associated Press reported that Pritchard was shot while sitting inside a vehicle outside an apartment complex in Havana.

WCTV noted that Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the shooting and found Pritchard wounded in the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office indicated: “Officers did arrive [and] were able to get him out of the vehicle, and EMS arrived where they transported him to a local hospital.”

Pritchard is a freshman who was recruited from Seminole High School in Sanford, Florida. He did not play Saturday in FSU’s win over the University of Alabama.

