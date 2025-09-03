ATF Data: Guns Recovered in Illinois Are Largely From…Illinois

ATF gun recovery and trace data from 2023 for Illinois shows that Illinois is the state of origin from which the majority of guns are recovered/traced.

This runs counter to the left’s frequent claim that Chicago has a gun problem because other states do not have gun controls as stringent as those in Illinois.

According to the ATF data, 22,973 firearms were recovered or traced in Illinois in 2023. Of those, 9,147 were from Illinois and, in a distant second, 2,796 were from Indiana.

Beyond Indiana there were not even 1,000 guns recovered or traced with origins in another single state. (E.g., there were 952 recovered or traced from Missouri, 663 from Wisconsin, 390 from Tennessee, etc.)

The Second Amendment Foundation’s Kostas Moros commented on the ATF data via X, writing in part: “Also, note that a gun being from another state does not necessarily mean anything. Someone may have moved to Illinois, then had the gun stolen there, where it was used in a crime. The average time-to-crime of an Illinois traced gun is over 6 years, so the idea that this is guns being bought up in southern states then shipped to Chicago to be issued for service in gang warfare is ridiculous.”

