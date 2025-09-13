Mother Jones Washington bureau chief David Corn wrote a piece critical of pro-2A President Trump standing his ground following the Charlie Kirk assassination — but opened the article with a not-so-veiled admission of the impotency of gun control.

For example, Corn opened his article by admitting how many guns are in circulation in America, then admitting the impossibility of preventing a given person, bent on bloodshed, from using a gun for ill.

The article begins: “There are an estimated 500 million civilian-owned guns in the United States. There are 340.1 million people in America. It only takes 0.00000029 percent of the population—one person—with one of those half-billion guns to change our world.”

Corn then wrote, “We cannot prevent every extremist or deranged person bent on killing from doing so.”

Although Corn’s opening words are an admission of the impotency of gun control, he went ahead and pushed more gun control anyway, writing, “We certainly can institute gun safety measures and firearms restrictions and provide more and better social services to those in need.”

It is interesting to note that Corn did not say what “firearms restrictions” could make a difference, as Charlie Kirk was assassinated with a bolt-action rifle that is as rudimentary as a single action revolver.

The bolt action that was used was chambered in 30.06 and is a popular big game hunting rifle. It has an internal, fixed magazine that typically holds four or five rounds. And just as a single action must be manually cocked between shots, the bolt of a bolt action must be manually lifted, pulled back, then pushed forward into battery, between shots, as each round is manually loaded into the chamber.

Rather than offer his gun control ideas for such rudimentary firearms, Corn pivoted and wrote, “We can also try to adjust the tenor of our politics to counter or restrain the accelerants of violence.”

He continued, “That latter point is a top-down matter of leadership. And as Donald Trump quickly demonstrated in the aftermath of the horrific assassination of Charlie Kirk, the MAGA warrior, there’s no chance of that occurring on his watch.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History.