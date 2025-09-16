Alleged Assassin Left Trans Partner a Message Saying, ‘I Had Enough of [Charlie Kirk’s] Hatred’

Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, left behind a message for his transgender roommate/partner in which he admitted shooting Kirk and said, “I had enough of his hatred.”

Utah County District Attorney Jeff Gray read the entire message during a live television broadcast, and Benny Johnson posted the text.

Here is a portion of the message:

ROBINSON: “Drop what you’re doing, look under my keyboard.” ROOMMATE: “You are joking right?” ROBINSON: “I am still okay, my love. Shouldn’t be long until I can come home, but I gotta grab my rifle still. To be honest, I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you.” ROOMMATE: “You weren’t the one who did it, right?” ROBINSON: “I am, I am, I’m sorry.”

In another section of the message, Robinson seemed to allude to the police interrogating George Finn, then explained why he allegedly shot Kirk, and talked of retrieving his rifle:

ROBINSON: “No, they grabbed some crazy old dude, then interrogated someone in similar clothing. I had planned to grab my rifle from my drop point shortly after, but most of that side of town got locked down. It’s quiet, almost enough to get out, but there’s one vehicle lingering.” ROOMMATE: “Why?” ROBINSON: “Why did I do it? I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out. If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence. Going to attempt to retrieve it again. Hopefully they have moved on. I haven’t seen anything about them finding it.”

He closed the message by writing that his father was calling, but he was not going to answer. Then he wrote: “Since Trump got into office, my dad has been pretty diehard MAGA. I’m gonna turn myself in willingly. One of my neighbors here is a deputy for the sheriff. Again, you are all I worry about love. Don’t take any interviews or make any comments. If any police ask you questions, ask for a lawyer and stay silent.”

