In a message exchange between Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, and his trans roommate/partner he indicated he used his grandpa’s rifle and worried that his dad was on to him.

Breitbart News reported the exchange, which Benny Johnson transcribed, pointing out that Robinson used it to tell his partner he allegedly carried out the assassination:

ROOMMATE: “You weren’t the one who did it, right?” ROBINSON: “I am, I am, I’m sorry.”

Also in the message exchange, Robinson mentioned that the rifle was his grandpa’s and that his dad had seen a photo of it from law enforcement and was asking Robinson to send pictures of the rifle as a way of figuring out what was going on.

Robinson wrote: “My dad wants photos of the rifle. He says, Grandpa wants to know who has what. The feds released a photo of the rifle and it is very unique. He’s calling me, RN. Not answering.”

He also wrote, “I’m worried what my old man would do if I didn’t bring back Grandpa’s rifle. IDEK if it had a serial number, but it wouldn’t trace to me.”

USA Today noted that the gun Robinson allegedly used was a bolt action Mauser 98, chambered in 30.06. The rifle is popular for big game hunting.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.