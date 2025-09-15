Report: Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Assassin Told Friends, ‘It Was Me’

A report from the Washington Post indicates alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson used the Discord platform Thursday to tell his friends, “It was me.”

According to the Post, Robinson messaged his friends “about two hours before officials said [he] was taken into custody.”

The message said: “Hey guys, I have bad news for you all. It was me at UVU yesterday. im sorry for all of this.”

A member of the group of individuals who allegedly received the message from Robinson took a screen shot of it and shared it with the Washington Post.

In addition to Robinson’s alleged admission, Breitbart News reported that FBI deputy director Dan Bongino spoke to FOX News’ Bill Hemmer Monday, saying, “People knew in advance” of the Kirk assassination suspect’s plan.

Bongino observed, “There appear to have been multiple warning signs. There were people in [the suspect’s] network — friends and family — who had stated that he had become more political…I believe some of his co-workers stated that he had kind of detached himself when the topic of politics came up and walked away from them.”

