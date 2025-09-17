On Tuesday, Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) used an X post to urge that Charlie Kirk’s assassin be executed via firing squad as an example to the world that such political violence will not be tolerated.

He did this after Utah County District Attorney Jeff Gray made clear the death penalty will be sought for the alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson.

Fine wrote: “The assassin who took out Charlie should be put in front of a firing squad for the entire world to see. Make an example of him.”

He added, “Fire away.”

Breitbart News reported that charges against Robinson were announced Tuesday, and include aggravated murder, felony discharge of firearm, and two counts of obstruction of justice.

CBS News noted that other charges include “two counts of witness tampering and committing a violent offense in the presence of a child.”

Earlier this year the Associated Press pointed out that five states “authorize the use of firing squads in certain circumstances,” and Utah is one of those states.

