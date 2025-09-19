Gabby Giffords’ gun control group, Giffords, is warning that Florida’s newly adopted open carry law is a threat to the safety of all Floridians.

The doom-and-gloom, apocalypse now response to pro-2A developments has been a trademark of the left’s reaction to campus carry, armed teachers, and other constitutional carry proposals through the years. They consistently warn of the unbridled danger that will result from the exercise of the Second Amendment, yet their warnings seemingly always fail to come to fruition.

Gun Talk Radio host Tom Gresham called them out this time around:

A great example of Giffords’ response to pro-2A legislation was their approach to opposing constitutional carry in North Carolina in 2017. They told North Carolinians that “almost anyone could carry a concealed, loaded gun in public” if permitless carry passed. The claim was demonstrably false, as constitutional carry does not allow a prohibited gun owner to own and carry a firearm.

The same false claim made by Giffords in 2017 was made by other leftists and gun control groups in 2016 as West Virginia, Idaho, Mississippi, and Missouri abolished their requirements that residents acquire a concealed carry permit in order to be armed for self-defense.

