Dallas Sniper Used ‘Legally Obtained’ Bolt Action Rifle

In a Thursday morning press conference, FBI special agent in charge Joseph Rothrock announced that the alleged sniper who attacked the Dallas ICE facility used a bolt action rifle he “legally obtained.”

FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul posted video of the press conference, in which Rothrock said, “[the sniper] legally obtained an 8mm bolt action rifle…used in the shooting.”

He indicated that the alleged sniper obtained the rifle in August.

An 8mm bolt action rifle is often a World War II vintage firearm. And, like the firearm used in the Charlie Kirk assassination, it is rudimentary.

After a shot is fired via a bolt action rifle, the bolt of the gun has to be manually lifted and pulled back to eject the spent shell casing. Then, the bolt has to be pushed forward and down, to lock a new round in battery. This process has to take place after every shot.

Also Thursday morning, Breitbart News noted that FBI Kash Patel shared that the sniper had done “multiple searches of ballistics and the ‘Charlie Kirk Shot Video’.”

The sniper had also “searched apps that tracked the presence of ICE agents.”

