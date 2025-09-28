Texas Homeowner Steps Outside, Shoots Alleged Car Burglar

A Texas homeowner noticed two alleged car burglars breaking into his vehicle Saturday around 12:30 a.m. after so he went outside and opened fire, wounding one of the suspects.

KHOU noted that incident occurred “in northeast Houston on Woodlyn Road.”

FOX 26 reported that the homeowner told police “he walked out and shot at two suspects trying to break into his car.”

Click2Houston pointed out that one of the two suspects was hit and “taken to the hospital in stable condition.” The second suspect was apprehended and both will be charged with “burglary of a motor vehicle.”

Houston Police Department’s Lt. Kham noted that the District Attorney declined charges against the homeowner, noting that “he was protecting his property.”