Family of Man Shot and Killed by Officer Says Shooting Was ‘Justified’

The family of 26-year-old Elijah Wilks, who was shot and killed by an off-duty officer Thursday, held a press conference Friday and said the officer who killed him was “justified.”

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel noted that Wilks’ family watched video of the incident, which showed “Wilks slap an off-duty Milwaukee Police Department officer with a gun following a minor car crash.”

Wilks then allegedly pointed his gun at the off-duty officer and was shot and fatally wounded.

FOX 6 Now reported that the off-duty officer who shot Wilks was a 40-year-old man who has been with the department 20 years.

After watching video of the incident, Wilks’ aunt said, “He made a decision that he should not have made, and that is just something we have to live with. Him as a person – he was a son, a brother, a grandson, a nephew.”

The Wilks family’s attorney, B’Ivory LaMarr said, “We will acknowledge that we believe this officer-involved shooting was justified. We acknowledge that (Wilks) made a bad decision…and unfortunately it came with dire consequences.”

