NRA, SAF, FPC File Suit Against California’s ‘Glock Ban’

The NRA, Second Amendment Foundation (SAF), and Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) filed a lawsuit Monday against the “Glock Ban” Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed into law on October 10, 2025.

The “Glock Ban” bill, AB 1127, takes effect July 1, 2026, at which time it will prohibit new sales of Glock handguns and similar pistols.

Breitbart News reported that the “Glock ban” bill accomplishes its prohibition by labeling Glocks “machinegun-convertible pistols.”

Such a definition sets the stage for other language in the bill, which says:

This bill would expand the above definition of “machinegun” to include any machinegun-convertible pistol equipped with a pistol converter and, thus, prohibit the manufacture, sale, possession, or transportation of a machinegun-convertible pistol equipped with a pistol converter.

Breitbart News noted that the NRA put Newsom on notice after he signed the ban, making clear a lawsuit was coming.

The lawsuit has now been filed and SFA founder and executive vice president Alan Gottlieb commented on it, saying, “Lawmakers in the state obviously don’t understand that the Second Amendment is not a second-class right, that’s why we have more than a dozen cases currently working their way through California’s legal system.”

He added, “We look forward to defeating this law in court and restoring the rights of California citizens so they can fully exercise their Second Amendment rights.”

