Armed Neighbor Hears Gunshots, Intervenes to Fight Off Alleged Intruder

An armed neighbor intervened and thwarted an alleged home intrusion after hearing gunshots Monday night around 11:00 o’clock in Grover, North Carolina.

WBTV reported that the alleged intruder fired shots after he was “caught in the act” in a residence.

WCNC noted that the resident “saw a man wearing a yellow sweater carrying something.” The alleged intruder fired at the resident after being confronted, but none of his shots hit the mark.

After this, a neighbor, hearing the gunshots, grabbed a gun and intervened. The armed neighbor “shot at the suspect when he thought the suspect was going to shoot him.”

The alleged intruder then ran to his car and fled the scene.

No injuries were reported and police are looking for the suspect.

