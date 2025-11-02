Man Allegedly Tries to Carjack Off-Duty Deputy’s Vehicle, Gets Shot Dead

A man allegedly tried to carjack an off-duty Harris County deputy’s car Friday afternoon, around 2:45 p.m. in Atascocita, outside of Houston, and was shot dead by the deputy.

FOX News reported that the deputy’s child was in the vehicle at the time the incident occurred.

ABC 13 noted that “the deputy had just placed his young child in a car seat in the back of a pickup truck when the suspect approached and attempted to enter the passenger’s side of the vehicle.”

The deputy temporarily held the suspect at gunpoint, then opened fire after fearing for the life of his child.

Responding law enforcement found the alleged would-be carjacker lying on a lawn near the deputy’s vehicle. The alleged carjacker was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The deceased suspect was identified as 27-year-old Darrius Williams.

