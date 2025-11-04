Maine Voters Approve Confiscatory Red Flag Law for Their State

On Tuesday, Maine voters approved the passage of a confiscatory red flag law for their state.

The Maine Morning Star reported that the gun control, Question 2 on their ballot, passed with 58.7 percent of the vote.

Maine Public Radio noted that the passage of the red flag law “marks a rare victory for gun control groups in a state where gun rights activists have long held supremacy over firearms policy by beating back previous referendums and holding sway in the Maine Legislature.”

The red flag ballot measure was opposed by gun rights groups and Maine’s Democrat Gov. Janet Mills.

Colorado has a red flag law, yet at least five people were shot, two of them fatally, at Halloween parties over the weekend.

California has had a red flag law since 2016, yet it led the nation in “active shooter incidents” in 2021 and 2023.

