Florida Deputy Attacked, Fatally Shot Upon Responding to Crash

Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s deputy Devin Jaramillo was shot and fatally wounded upon responding to a “minor traffic incident” about 4 p.m. Friday near Kendall, Florida.

WLBT reported the 27-year-old deputy was taken to a hospital where he died.

CBS News noted that “Jaramillo was responding to a minor traffic incident when a verbal dispute began with a man,” who took away the deputy’s gun and shot him with it. The man then got into his own vehicle and shot and killed himself. The name of the attacker has not been released.

A second individual was detained for questioning, police said.

Miami-Dade County Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz posted to X, “It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of Kendall District Deputy Devin Jaramillo of the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Jaramillo, a proud graduate of Lateral Class #6 (May 2024), was a valued member of our agency. At just 27 years old, he served our community with professionalism, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to protecting others.”

