A Battle Tested Equipment (BTE-USA) rifle sold for $36,000 at Folds of Honor’s Boots and Ballgowns Gala in Scottsdale, Arizona, November 8, and those monies will be used to fund education for families of fallen and disabled warriors.

Folds of Honor’s website explains the mission:

Since 2007, we’ve provided life-changing scholarships to the spouses and children of America’s fallen or disabled military. And now, our mission expands to the families of America’s first responders. On our watch, those who protect our freedoms and our families will know they are not forgotten.

BTE-USA owners George and Geo Urmston donated a BTE-USA hand-crafted, match-grade rifle–the BATTLE TESTED Folds of Honor Tanker Carbine–to be sold for the purpose of raising money for scholarships. The rifle was built to include the Folds of Honor insignia and was presented in a custom-fitted Pelican case, with a Folds of Honor crest, a BTE-USA patch, and extra ammunition magazines.

The BTE-USA rifle sold for a whopping $36,000, which will be used to fund scholarships for the families of fallen and disabled warriors.

Breitbart News spoke with BTE-USA’s George Urmston about taking part in raising money for the families. He said:

For us, there is no better way to honor the sacrifice of our brave military personnel than by giving their families the life, education, and resources they need. I don’t want to say it fills the void of a missing parent, but it does something to show that it wasn’t in vain. Because it wasn’t.

Urmston continued, “There are plenty of people who are benefiting from the sacrifices made by our men and women in uniform and we don’t want to be quick to forget those sacrifices. One of the best ways to remain vigilant with our gratitude is stepping up to help educate their legacy.”

