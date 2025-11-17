The family of 17-year-old Sivan Wilson wants a murder charge against 24-year-old Dayton Knapton, after Knapton shot and killed Wilson as the teen and six others were attempting an alleged robbery.

The alleged attempted robbery occurred on July 8, 2025, in White Lake Township, Michigan.

Knapton realized that seven individuals–one of whom was Wilson–were in his detached garage because he saw them on surveillance cameras.

A White Lake Township Police press release indicated that Knapton exited his home and fired two rounds though a garage door, causing the suspects to flee.

A release from Oakland County prosecutor Karen D. McDonald explained that Knapton fired five additional shots at the fleeing suspects. Although wounded, Wilson remained aloof from medical treatment for 30 minutes after fleeing. He died later at a hospital.

A second suspect was shot in the leg by Knapton, but his wound was not fatal.

Wilson’s dad, Shawn Madden, told ClickOnDetroit, “Sivan was running away and got shot. I never heard anything about him getting shot in the garage.” However, prosecutor McDonald made clear Wilson was struck by one of the first two bullets Knapton fired through the door.

Knapton faces manslaughter charges and Wilson’s family wants murder charges. Amid this back and forth is the question of whether Michigan’s “Stand Your Ground” law may shield Knapton from either charge.

