Alleged Knife-Wielding Man Shot, Killed at St. Louis Airport

An alleged knife-wielding man was shot and killed by police Friday morning around 1:00 o’clock at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

CBS News reported that police located the man during a routine area check. A police spokesperson said he was in a part of the airport in which he should not have been and would not leave.

The man brandished a knife when police asked him to leave, the spokesperson said. Officers deployed non-lethal responses, then one officer shot the man after he allegedly continuing moving forward.

FOX News reported the man died at the scene.

St. Louis Airport Police released a statement on the incident, saying in part, “The suspect refused to drop the weapon and was tased by one police officer. The suspect continued to advance towards officers, and a second police officer fired his service weapon, striking the male suspect.”

KSDK noted that St. Louis Lambert International Airport CEO and director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge released a statement in which she said, “Today’s incident in Terminal One was a tragic event for our Airport Community. However, I take great pride in our response. As police responded and county authorities conducted their investigation, we were able to continue normal operations at STL.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.