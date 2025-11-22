Four people were wounded when two suspects began shooting at each other during a Concord, North Carolina, tree-lighting ceremony around 7:30 Friday night.

WCNC reported 18-year-old Nasir Ahma Bostic, one of the alleged shooters, was shot and hospitalized in critical condition. He will be arrested upon release from the hospital and “faces warrants for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and inciting a riot.”

The second shooting suspect, an unnamed juvenile, was also injured and is hospitalized in critical condition. He, too, will be taken in custody and charged upon release from the hospital.

A third suspect, 17-year-old Keyvyonn Rayshaund Bostic, is being charged as an adult “with accessory after the fact and inciting a riot.”

The other two wounded individuals were both 17 years of age.

Concord Police Chief Jimmy Hughes commented on the shootout, saying, “A night of celebration for our community was interrupted by senseless violence, affecting everyone who was there.

“Our community showed great strength and resilience as everyone came together to help one another and our officers,” he added. “Due to the quick actions of our downtown businesses, the public, first responders, and law enforcement, we were able to quickly evacuate the area, prevent additional injuries, and identify all suspects involved.”

