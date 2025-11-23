Homeowner Opens Fire on Alleged Home Intruders, Killing One

A homeowner in Miami-Dade County Florida opened fire on four alleged home intruders Saturday night around 6:45 p.m., killing one.

NBC Miami reported “the homeowner was inside the home and opened fire when the four suspects tried to force their way into the home.”

Local 10 noted one of the suspects was shot in the upper body and pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital. The other three suspects fled the scene.

The mother of the deceased suspect expressed disbelief Sunday morning, saying, “I’m in shock, disbelief, hurt. (I was told) he got shot and killed, and (they) said he tried to break into someone’s house. That’s not him.”

Police are still trying to locate the alleged intruders who fled the scene.

