Three Shot During Black Friday Attack at Shopping Mall in Gun-Controlled California

Three people were shot at Westfield Valley Fair Mall in gun-controlled California on Black Friday shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Westfield Fair Mall is located in San Jose.

The Daily Mail noted that shoppers “ran for their lives” when the shots rang out. Two adults and a 16-year-old girl were wounded in the incident and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

FOX News reported that the San Jose Police Department pointed out “the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and NOT an active shooter.”

California has more gun control than any other state in the Union. Those controls include a red flag law, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, universal background checks, gun registration requirements, a limit on the number of guns law-abiding citizens can buy each month, prohibitions against concealed carry for self-defense in “sensitive places,” a ban on concealed carry for self-defense on college campuses, a ban on K-12 teachers being armed for classroom defense, and numerous ammunition controls.

Despite being No. 1 for gun control, California was also No. 1 for “active shooter incidents” in 2021 and 2023.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.