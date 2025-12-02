Officer Shot in Face While Responding to Mental Health Call in Florida

A Port St. Lucie, Florida, police officer was shot in the face while responding to a mental health call Monday evening around 6 p.m.

FOX News reported that the wounded officer — 27-year-old Sgt. Erik LeVasseur — was one of six officers responding to the call. The call “stemmed from a neighbor dispute” with an underlying mental health issue.

Upon arriving on scene, an adult male armed with a rifle emerged from a home and gunfire was exchanged. The suspect was killed, but not before Sgt. LeVasseur was shot in the face.

ABC 25 noted that Sgt. LeVasseur was “was struck twice in the face — near his nose and cheek,” but the bullets did not reach his spine and he was able to undergo surgery.

None of the other officers were injured.

Port St. Lucie Police Chief Leo Niemczyk commented on Sgt. LeVasseur being shot, saying, “It’s the notification that you just dread every day, but it’s always in the back of your mind, as a police chief, as a leader in law enforcement. It’s something that you’re always very aware of, afraid of, concerned for, and then it happens.”

He added, “We’re very optimistic for his prognosis. And at this time, we’re just asking for prayers.”

