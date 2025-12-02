Police are searching for multiple shooters believed to be behind the shooting that left four dead and a least ten wounded at a birthday party in gun-controlled California Saturday night.

Breitbart news reported the gunfire rang out at family gathering around 6 p.m. and the Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office believes the incident was ”targeted” rather than random.

The gathering was for a two-year-old’s birthday party.

FOX News is now pointing out a total of 15 people were shot–11 wounded and four killed–and that one of the wounded individuals is still in critical condition and “fighting for their life.” The four deceased individuals were ages “8, 9, 14 and 21 years old.”

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward leading to the arrest of a suspect involved in the shooting but “police [say] there likely were multiple shooters.”

San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow also noted it appears there “multiple shooters,” whom he said, “deserve to go to hell.”

