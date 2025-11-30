Gun Control Fail: 14 Shot at Family Gathering in Stockton, CA

Fourteen people were shot, four of the them fatally, at a family gathering in gun-controlled Stockton, California, Saturday around 6 p.m.

ABC 10 reported that the suspect(s) behind the shooting are still at large but the Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office believes the incident may have been”targeted.”

KCRA noted the ages of the shooting victims “ranges from children to adults.”

AP reports local officials confirmed the suspected shooter has not been caught and pleaded with the public for help. Detectives were still working to identify a possible motive.

“If you have any information as to this individual, reach out immediately. If you are this individual, turn yourself in immediately,” San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas said during a news conference.

The shooting occurred just inside the banquet hall which shares a parking lot with other businesses. Stockton is a city of 320,000 about 40 miles south of Sacramento.

“Families should be together instead of at the hospital, standing next to their loved one, praying that they survive,” Mayor Christina Fugazi said.

California has more gun control than any other state in the Union.

Those controls include a red flag law, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, universal background checks, gun registration requirements, a limit on the number of guns law-abiding citizens can buy each month, prohibitions against concealed carry for self-defense in “sensitive places,” a ban on concealed carry for self-defense on college campuses, a ban on K-12 teachers being armed for classroom defense, and numerous ammunition controls.

Despite these controls, Breitbart News pointed out that three people were shot at Westfield Valley Fair Mall in gun-controlled California on Black Friday shortly after 5:30 p.m.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.