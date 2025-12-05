Alleged Intruder Shot Multiple Times in Gunfight with Texas Homeowner

One of two alleged intruders in Galena Park, Texas, was shot multiple times during a gunfight with a homeowner Tuesday around 1:20 a.m.

KHOU reported that the homeowner was shot in the exchange of gunfire as well, but was able to drive himself to a nearby fire station for help.

As for the alleged intruders, one was shot multiple times and located by police after knocking on the door of another home seeking help. He was apprehended by police and taken for medical treatment.

Police believe the second alleged intruder was able to flee the scene in a vehicle.

FOX 26 reported that the wounded suspect and the homeowner are both in stable condition.