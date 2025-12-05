Alleged Intruder Shot Multiple Times in Gunfight with Texas Homeowner

One of two alleged intruders in Galena Park, Texas, was shot multiple times during a gunfight with a homeowner Tuesday around 1:20 a.m.
KHOU reported that the homeowner was shot in the exchange of gunfire as well, but was able to drive himself to a nearby fire station for help.
As for the alleged intruders, one was shot multiple times and located by police after knocking on the door of another home seeking help. He was apprehended by police and taken for medical treatment.
Police believe the second alleged intruder was able to flee the scene in a vehicle.
FOX 26 reported that the wounded suspect and the homeowner are both in stable condition.
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.