A Brazilian Harvard professor who claimed he was “hunting rats” when he fired a pellet gun near a Boston-area synagogue agreed to leave the country after visit with ICE.
The shooting event occurred October 2, 2025, which was Yom Kippur.
Brookline News reported, “The incident, which took place as the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur was beginning, triggered a large police response that brought more than a dozen officers to Temple Beth Zion at 1566 Beacon Street.”
The professor, 43-year-old Carlos Gouvea, was arrested and a search of the area turned up a car which with a shattered window and a pellet resting in the interior of the vehicle.
Gouvea pleaded guilty “to illegally firing an air rifle” outside the synagogue, according to the New York Post. And, following a visit by ICE last week, he has agreed to leave the U.S voluntarily rather then being deported.
DHS assistant secretary for public affairs Tricia McLaughlin said, “It is a privilege to work and study in the United States, not a right. There is no room in the United States for brazen, violent acts of anti-Semitism like this. They are an affront to our core principles as a country and an unacceptable threat against law-abiding American citizens.”
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.