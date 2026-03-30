Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) told Breitbart News on Monday the only way she would accept a clean extension of Section 702 of FISA is if the SAVE America Act were attached to the legislation, arguing that “voter ID is national security.”

Luna spoke with Breitbart News as Congress approaches the April 20 deadline for the reauthorization of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). The White House and House Republican leadership have pushed conservatives to rally behind a clean, 18-month extension of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

Section 702 is a surveillance authority meant to be used to spy on foreign adversaries; however, Americans’ private communications incidentally get surveilled without a warrant, contrary to the Fourth Amendment protections against warrantless surveillance.

A planned vote to extend the surveillance authority had been punted as Luna and other conservatives have balked at extending the spy program without further reforms. Many privacy advocates want a warrant requirement to search Americans’ private communications, a provision that would bar law enforcement and the federal government from purchasing Americans’ private data through third-party data brokers, and more.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), who had previously supported a warrant requirement, now that he is speaker argues that a warrant requirement is “unworkable.”

Luna said that the only way she would support an extension of Section 702, which she argues needs reforms, is if the SAVE America Act were included. The SAVE America Act would require proof of citizenship to register to vote and require a voter ID to vote, among other reforms.

She told Breitbart News, “The only way that I will even consider voting for FISA is if the SAVE America Act is attached. And there’s been a lot of people that have been pushing back against that, but that’s unacceptable. You see how dysfunctional the Senate is on both sides, and this is going to be on them, and that’s the only way they’re going to get my vote. Otherwise it’s dead on arrival in the House.”

Advocates for a clean extension of the spy authority have claimed that the last Section 702 reauthorization bill, the Reforming Intelligence and Securing America Act (RISAA), contained so many reforms that there is little need to dabble in reforming the program.

Luna does not find this argument convincing.

She cited reports that found that the number of searches of Americans conducted by the FBI rose by 35 percent in 2025, from 5,518 to 7,413 between December 2024 and November 2025.

Privacy experts have argued that not only does Section 702 impede on Americans’ civil liberties, it also does not serve as a very effective anti-terrorism tool.

Patrick Eddington, a former CIA analyst and now-civil liberties policy analyst at the Cato Institute, has said,

The notion that they’re going to lose the ability to detect terrorist attacks, to find spies, all the rest of that, is a demonstrable lie. … As a former intelligence officer, I think I can state pretty definitively that you don’t capture spies and you don’t win wars with mass electronic surveillance.

Luna argued that “voter ID is national security.” She said that if the SAVE America Act were included in the House-passed FISA bill, then the Senate and the House could go to conference to potentially hash out a way for the Senate to pass election integrity reforms.

She said, “Voter ID is national security. It does tie into FISA. I don’t care what anyone else says. So, that’s pretty much my line in the sand. I’m not the only one. Other Republicans are there with me. And then what I will finalize is, by saying this, I have also been told that even if we stick it into the FISA [reauthorization bill], that then the house could potentially go to conference with the Senate.”