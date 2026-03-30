Exclusive: Illegal Felon On the Run After Using Car to Attack ICE Agents

An illegal alien felon is on the run after weaponizing his vehicle to attack Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, Breitbart News has learned.

ICE agents are pleading with the public to help locate Xa Lee, an illegal alien felon from Laos who was ordered deported from the United States 16 years ago. Laos has been previously convicted of drunk driving, vehicle theft, stolen property, conspiracy, petty theft, battery, resisting law enforcement, and felony possession of a firearm.

According to ICE officials, on March 25, agents were conducting a targeted vehicle stop to arrest Lee when he attempted to flee by hitting an agent with his car. Agents pulled tasers on Lee but he fled the scene and has been a fugitive since.

The agent who was hit by Lee’s car did not sustain any injuries.

“This is just the latest in a disturbing trend of vehicle attacks. We are calling on the public to report any sightings of this criminal illegal alien to ICE at (866) 347-2423,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Lauren Bis said.

After Lee was issued a final deportation order by a federal immigration judge in 2010, he was placed in the Alternatives to Detention (ATD) program.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.