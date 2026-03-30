Lockheed Martin and the Pentagon Are Rapidly Scaling America’s Missile Arsenal

The following content is sponsored by Lockheed Martin.

Massive Production Boost for the PAC-3

The United States is moving decisively to expand production of one of its most advanced air and missile defense interceptors: the PAC-3® Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE).

A new seven-year framework will more than triple PAC-3 MSE production, giving the U.S. Army and allies the firepower they need to define the modern battlefield.

That expansion sends a clear signal: America intends to stay ahead of emerging threats, not react to them.

Scaling at Speed

Over the past two years, Lockheed Martin has already increased PAC-3 production by more than 60 percent. In 2025 alone, we delivered a 20 percent year-over-year increase.

This new agreement, the first under the Department of War’s Acquisition Transformation Strategy, accelerates that trajectory dramatically. It strengthens the U.S. Army’s layered air and missile defense network and ensures allied partners have reliable access to proven defensive capability.

A Manufacturing Investment in the Heartland

Lockheed Martin is investing billions over the next three years to expand and industrialize more than 20 facilities in Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Massachusetts, and Texas. This includes upgrading existing facilities and incorporating advanced manufacturing techniques, production lines, tooling and plant layouts to meet urgent production demand.

By keeping production right here, Lockheed Martin is investing in the American communities that have always built this country’s strength. The surge will generate thousands of American jobs.

Reinforcing America’s Leadership

Tripling PAC-3 production is an investment in our security. This surge ensures the U.S. and its partners operate from a position of overwhelming strength and have the proven capability needed to protect our people and defend our interests.

Bottom Line: A Win for America, Its Allies and the Taxpayer

Production jump: a more-than-triple increase in PAC-3 missiles per year.

Job creation: Thousands of American jobs across the country.

Fiscal responsibility: Streamlined acquisition delivers more capability for taxpayer money.

Allied strength: The America First Arms Transfer Strategy reinforces U.S. leadership and collective defense.

reinforces U.S. leadership and collective defense. Industrial resilience: A fortified domestic defense base ready to scale.

Simply stated: A production surge of this scale makes the American industrial advantage unmistakable.