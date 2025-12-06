AG Pam Bondi: ‘The 2nd Amendment Is Not a Second-Class Right’

Attorney General Pam Bondi emphasized the Trump DOJ’s position that “the 2nd Amendment is not a second-class right” in an X post Friday.

Her post came as the DOJ is launching a “Second Amendment Rights Division,” committed to protecting the right to keep and bear arms.

Bondi posted:

The 2nd Amendment is not a second-class right. After the prior administration’s campaign to infringe on Americans’ gun rights, the Justice Department is strongly committed to undoing the damage — including just last week filing our first ever Supreme Court brief arguing for public carry. [The new Second Amendment] unit within our Civil Rights Division will advance President Trump’s pro-2nd Amendment agenda and protect the right to bear arms for all.

When President Trump was running for reelection in 2024, Breitbart News attended his May 18, 2024, speech to the NRA in Dallas. There, Trump stressed that it was time for “a great restoration of American freedom.”

He added, “We need the Second Amendment for safety. Forget about going hunting and all the things you do — we need it for safety. Because you know the bad guys are not giving up their guns. The bad ones are not giving up their guns.”

