Florida Teens Accused of Fatally Shooting 14-Year-Old, Setting Her on Fire

Two Florida boys — ages 16 and 14 — are accused of fatally shooting 14-year-old Danika Troy then setting her body on fire.

FOX News reported that Troy’s mother reported her as a runaway on Monday, not knowing the girl had actually been killed Sunday night.

Troy’s body was found in a wooded area “about 16 miles northeast of Pensacola.”

WJHG noted that Gabriel Williams, the 16-year-old accused in the horrific murder, indicated “Troy made hurtful comments about him.” The New York Post pointed out that the accused 14-year-old, Kimahri Blevins, felt “slighted” because Troy “blocked [his] social media account.”

During the attack on Troy, Williams was reportedly supposed to shoot her once but “kept shooting.”

“It’s bad enough you kill a 14-year-old. You’re 14. You’re 16,” Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said. “Shoot her multiple times, and then they set her on fire.”

He added, “You don’t want to go out to see a burnt child with bullet holes, that is not something you sign up for.”

Johnson wants Blevins and Williams tried as adults.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.