Chicago: Concealed Carry Permit Holder Shoots Alleged Carjacker

A concealed carry permit holder in Chicago opened fire on two alleged carjackers Monday morning, wounding one.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the 58-year-old permit holder “heard a car alarm around 3:40 a.m.” in the West Chesterfield neighborhood and ventured outside, where he found two suspects in his car.

One of the two suspects allegedly showed a gun, at which point the permit holder opened fire, striking a 17-year-old alleged carjacker twice. The 17-year-old was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

FOX 32 noted that the second suspect was able to flee the scene and escape the scene in a minivan.

The 58-year-old car owner has a valid FOID card and a valid concealed carry permit.

