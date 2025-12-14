A Brown University professor told Ocean State Media the shooting on Saturday happened in her classroom during a review for a final exam, and that the attacker “yelled something” then opened fire.

Economics professor Rachel Friedberg was not in class at the time, rather, the course was being handled by a teaching assistant.

The teaching assistant survived the attack and told Friedberg what occurred. Friedberg explained, “The room has stadium seating with doors that enter at the top. He said that the shooter came in the doors, yelled something — he couldn’t remember what he yelled — and started shooting.”

She added, “Students started to scramble to try to get away from the shooter, trying to get lower down in the stadium seating, and people got shot. I don’t know if they’re the only ones who got shot or not.”

CNN spoke to the teaching assistant, who said, “He came in, pointed the gun, and then screamed something. I don’t know what he said, and none of the other students know what he said. Then he just started shooting right after that.”

Providence police chief Oscar Perez confirmed Sunday morning that a “person of interest” is in custody in connection with the shooting, but no details on his race/ethnicity, religion, or motivation have been released. The attacker used a handgun.

