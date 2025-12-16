Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) called for more gun control in response to Saturday’s handgun attack at gun-free Brown University.

He did not mention the school’s gun-free policy nor that it goes so far as to prevent concealed carry permit holders from being armed on campus for self-defense.

Instead, Schumer went with the standard Democrat talking point of pushing more gun laws after extant gun control fails to prevent a criminal from acting out his heinous intentions.

Forbes posted video of Schumer claiming Australia is showing “courage” by seeking ways to expand and implement new gun controls after the Bondi Beach terror attack.

He then said, “If Australia can find courage to act after a tragedy like the one at Bondi Beach, Congress should certainly find the will to act after a tragedy like the one at Brown University.”

Schumer said, “…Congress must again act against gun violence and act against all forms of violent hate.”

He did not name any specific gun control that could have prevented the Brown University attack.

