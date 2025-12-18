Alleged Intruder Shot and Killed in Las Vegas Home

An alleged intruder was shot and killed just before 11 a.m. Wednesday in a home on Greene Lane in South Las Vegas.

FOX 5 Vegas reported the homeowner called 911 to say he had shot an alleged intruder.

The homeowner indicated the alleged intruder “came over uninvited and unannounced,” that fight occurred and shots were fired. The alleged intruder was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The homeowner is in his 30s and the alleged intruder was in his 40s.

KTNV noted that police remained at the scene for an extended time and were still still talking with the homeowner at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Lt. Robert Price said “there are elements of self-defense being portrayed by the homeowner,” but the incident is being fully investigated.

