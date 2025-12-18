‘Person of Interest’ Identified in Brown University Shooting Investigation

The “person of interest” in the Brown University shooting has been identified, although the name of the individual has not been released to the public, CBS News reported.

The search for the “person of interest” is underway.

WPRI noted that police are checking “possible ties between Saturday’s shooting at Brown University and Monday’s slaying of a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.” MIT Professor Nuno Loureiro was found inside his home with numerous gunshot wounds Monday night and rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Law enforcement has reportedly “discovered evidence showing the two may be linked.”

On Thursday morning, Breitbart News pointed to a New York Times report that law enforcement recovered shell casings with DNA and fingerprints in the area where the Brown University shooting occurred.

Two people were killed in the shooting and nine others were injured.

