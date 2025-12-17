MIT professor Nuno Loureiro was found inside his home with numerous gunshot wounds Monday night and rushed to hospital where he died.

A nuclear science and engineering professor from Portugal, he was 47 years old.

The New York Post noted Loureiro’s home was in Brookline, “just 50 miles away” from Brown University where two students were killed and nine others injured Saturday.

NBC Boston reported Loureiro was a faculty member at MIT’s Nuclear Science & Engineering and Physics department and the director of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center.

No arrests have been made in the shooting and Loureiro’s neighbors are anxious, “noting that the gunman remains at large.”

“This is an active and ongoing homicide investigation,” Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office said in a statement.

A neighbor who did not want to be identified told CBS News he heard “three loud bangs” Monday evening.

“I thought at first it was somebody in our apartment kicking in a door or something so I called the neighbors and they said no they thought it was gunshots,” he said.

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks Massachusetts No. 2 in the country–second only to California–for gun control stringency.

Massachusetts gun controls include a concealed carry permit requirement, a red flag law, gun storage requirements, universal background checks for handguns, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a bump stock ban, a “Glock switch” ban, and regulations on “ghost guns,” among other things.

Despite these controls, Professor Loureiro was shot and fatally wounded inside his home.

