A South Oak Cliff High School football player is under arrest after one of his teammates was shot in the neck Saturday night during a celebration over winning the state championship.

FOX 4 reported that 18-year-old Xavier Mayfield was arrested and “charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after reportedly mishandling a rifle…at a home in the 6400 block of Knoll Ridge Drive,” which is in southwest Dallas.

The shooting victim, another South Oak Cliff player, was shot in the neck.

Sports Illustrated observed that the defeated the by a score of 35-19 “in the UIL Class 5A Division 2 championship at AT&T Stadium” earlier in the day on Saturday. WFAA noted that police received a call about the shooting around 9:30 p.m. that night.

WFAA pointed out that the arrest affidavit indicates:

…officers found that 18-year-old Xavier Mayfield was holding a rifle in the upstairs bathroom of a two-story home when the victim, another South Oak Cliff football player, called the suspect by his name, according to the affidavit. Mayfield told police that as he turned toward the victim, a single gunshot was fired from the rifle he was holding.

CBS News reported that “Mayfield told police that he wanted to take the victim to the hospital for treatment, and so brought the victim downstairs and called 911 when they got to the front door.”

The shooting victim is reportedly in stable condition.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.