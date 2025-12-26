2 Officers Stable After Being Shot the Day After Christmas

Two Mint Hill, North Carolina, officers are in stable condition after being shot Friday morning at an Edible Arrangements on a child custody call just east of Uptown Charlotte.

WYFF reported the officers responded to a call around 10:45 a.m. They were interacting with a male subject when he allegedly produced a gun and began shooting, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

WBTV 3 noted that the man who pulled the gun was killed in the shootout, and both officers are now stable.

Kevin Phayme manages Empire Pizza, which is across the street from Edible Arrangements, and he witnessed the injured officers, saying, “Everything happened so quickly, just seeing an officer with blood on his hands and another one down. Our hearts go out to them because they come to Empire Pizza often and they frequent here so our prayers go out to them and their families.”

